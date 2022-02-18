The Hamden Journal

How Does Tim Cook’s Pay Compare To Amazon and Microsoft’s CEOs?

How Does Tim Cook’s Pay Compare To Amazon and Microsoft’s CEOs?

We all look forward to that annual holiday bonus but, when it goes too far beyond what is customary, it can become the cause of both internal and external contention. Take Apple  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report, where a top shareholder advisory group is urging investors to vote against the $99 million pay and bonus package for chief executive Tim Cook at next month’s annual meeting.

The CEOs Earned How Much?!

A proxy advisory firm on all things having to do with responsible governance, Institutional Shareholder Services urged its clients to vote down the generous package that Cook received for his compensation in 2021. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.