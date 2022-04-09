How did USMNT star perform in Chelsea rout?

Christian Pulisic came on at half time for Chelsea in their win away at Southampton, as the USMNT star got a runout in the sun on the South Coast.

Pulisic, 23, was rested ahead of Chelsea’s huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

He came on for Kai Havertz at half time and played all across the forward line, but mostly centrally as the second half wore on.

Below is some analysis on Christian Pulisic and his display for Chelsea at Southampton.

Christian Pulisic Watch – Minute-by-minute analysis

46th minute: Kante surged towards the box and tried to play in Pulisic but Kyle Walker-Peters nipped in to win the ball back.

48th minute: Put Salisu under pressure but the Saints defender turned out of trouble well.

55th minute: Cross in from Alonso found Pulisic. His shot was saved well by Forster before Mount finished the rebound to make it 6-0.

57th minute: Ball played into him on the edge of the box but lost it under pressure.

58th minute: Won a foul in the final third as he continued to buzz around and drop a little deeper.

67th minute: Tough for him to get on the ball as Chelsea knocked it around in the sun and Southampton were keen to not concede more goals.

68th minute: Drifted around into central positions and tried to show for the ball.

71st minute: Ball played to him inside the box but Walker-Peters took it off Pulisic just as he was about to shoot.

74th minute: Combined with Ziyech, as the Moroccan winger curled a shot wide.

83rd minute: Went a long period without seeing the ball at all.

84th minute: Had a shot which was deflected wide.

