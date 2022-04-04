How did UNC get here? Start with Roy Williams admitting he had lost his touch

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina is going to play for a national championship on Monday, a sentence that will be written for the 12th time but never more improbably than right now. And dadgummit, there’s no way it would have happened without the greatest coach in school history figuring out a year ago that he wasn’t good at his job anymore.

Roy Williams, by the way, would only take offense to the first part of that characterization because he’d never allow himself to be placed above Dean Smith. The second part, well, ol’ Roy said himself.

There is never just one reason a seemingly average college basketball team transforms itself in March and makes a magical run at a title, which despite the Tar Heel pedigree is very much what they’ve done these past three weeks under Hubert Davis, who now suddenly carries the aura of a man who’s got this entire sport figured out.

‘SO DOGONE PROUD’: Roy Williams says Tar Heels allegiance ‘thicker and deeper’

Of course, we know better than that. North Carolina spent the bulk of the season outside the Top 25, and deservedly so. Our job is to try and explain why them and why now, beyond the randomness of a lucky break here, a big shot there and a couple guys getting hot at the right time.

That draws us, naturally, to Davis, whose patience and positivity made an impression on his players long before the rest of us. But that never happens without Williams’ final piece of service to his beloved alma mater and the program he lifted to three national titles.

Williams, it should be said, never got enough credit for what he did in 18 seasons. Let’s not make the same mistake in how he impacted this one.

Now 71, Williams spent more than half his life in a profession that is not renowned for its self-awareness. The list of great coaches who tried to hang on for years past their prime far outnumbers those who realized they could no longer be as effective as they once were.

Former Tar Heels coach Roy Williams smiles before the game against the Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four.

Almost exactly a year ago, Williams admitted that to himself and then the world as an 18-11 North Carolina team quickly exited the NCAA Tournament by 23 points to Wisconsin with largely the same group of players who will compete for a title Monday night.

At the time, it seemed like a shock. People close to Williams tried to talk him out of it. There was speculation about his health and his frustration with the changing NCAA landscape. But at the end of the day, ol’ Roy had just grown old. And maybe he wasn’t the first to realize it, but he certainly wasn’t going to be the last.

“Bottom line is I didn’t feel like I was doing as well as I did in the past,” he said Sunday. “I wasn’t able to get kids to buy in as much as I thought was necessary. Name, image and likeness, transfer portal had nothing to do with it. No, I couldn’t cope with not being able to relate and inspire them.”

Those are still stunning words to read because coaches who have accomplished as much as Williams accomplished do not tend to think them, much less say them out loud, much less act on them as decisively as he did.

‘ONE’S NOT ENOUGH’: Kansas coach Bill Self knows 14-year title drought tough

‘I LOVE EMOTION’: How Hubert Davis’ passionate approach helped UNC to title game

And what makes it more remarkable is that Williams really did not want to retire. He had said for years he planned to coach as long as he was healthy. He enjoyed the players he was coaching. But for whatever reason, whether it was generational or the relationships that were hampered by COVID-19, he just couldn’t get them to perform. Recognizing that turned out to be the first step toward getting North Carolina back in the mix for a national title.

“I’ve never had that feeling of helplessness, and it made me feel like I hadn’t done a very good job,” Williams said last September during a very candid conversation on the Carolina Insider podcast. “If you take away COVID and the Wisconsin game, I do believe I’d still be sitting here, but you can’t take those things away. I felt like, did I coach this team at all? Did I accomplish anything at all? I feel like I’ve been OK for the university, but I felt like I was worthless at that time.”

In retrospect, you can see how it came to that point so quickly. For North Carolina the 2019-20 season was always going to be a year of transition, having lost three first-round NBA draft picks along with two crucial four-year players in Kenny Williams and Luke Maye. Then COVID-19 hit, and it was a struggle to create continuity and integrate a highly-touted recruiting class.

Tar Heels guard RJ Davis drives to the basket against Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero.

Walker Kessler, a five-star big man, averaged just 8.8 minutes and hit the transfer portal almost as soon as the season ended. Day’Ron Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and bolted to the NBA Draft. And then there were the two star guards of the class, R.J. Davis and Caleb Love, who have been — let’s put it gently — high variance players who had the ball a lot but weren’t particularly efficient. You can understand why that mix might have worn on an old coach’s last nerve.

By today’s college basketball standards where 30-somethings can recruit their way into prime jobs, Davis was not a young coach when he replaced Williams at age 50. But there were a lot of reasons why he might have been better able to reach them.

For one thing, Davis’ son Elijah is a freshman in college this year at the University of Lynchburg. Though Davis downplayed the suggestion that being in this stage of life helps him relate better to his players, he has most certainly emphasized positivity and using multiple one-on-one, non-basketball meetings per week as the base on which to build trust.

“Coach Davis is a relationship kind of guy,” R.J. Davis said. “He checks up on us mentally.”

There’s also a stylistic change at North Carolina, moving away from Williams’ preferred style of two traditional big men and toward NBA-style spacing with a stretch power forward in Brady Manek who shoots threes at a 40 percent clip.

That, plus moving Love more off the ball halfway through the season to take advantage of his ability to create for himself rather than make plays for others both cleared up some role confusion and provided a solid foundation of basketball reasons for North Carolina’s turnaround.

Without those two guards finally complementing each other, this run never happens.

“I think the way we’ve gelled so much this past year allowed us to be that dynamic duo,” R.J. Davis said. “You’re seeing whenever one of us has it going we’re always cheering each other on but it’s great if I can score the next play and he can score. it makes us an unstoppable duo. We’re brothers and it’s never a competition between each other.”

Every championship run, even the unexpected ones, makes sense in retrospect. If North Carolina pulls this off as a No. 8 seed that seemed to be flailing toward the NIT in mid-February, we’ll spend weeks piecing together how it happened.

But none of it even begins without Williams realizing that one of college basketball’s all-time coaches wasn’t so great anymore and handing off the program he loved to someone better equipped to lead the players of this generation.

For that, North Carolina should be just as thankful as it was for the three titles Williams won.

“Hubert is tough on ‘em,” Williams said. “They know if it’s a foxhole, they’d love to have Hubert in the foxhole with them. I’m so daggone proud. I’ve never known anyone who’s loved North Carolina’s basketball program more than Roy Williams. The guy in charge now is next. He’s made Roy Williams proud.”

