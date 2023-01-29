How did the Indiana game get away from Ohio State so quickly?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Ohio State has often had issues with the final minutes of halves this season.

Saturday night at Assembly Hall took it to a whole new level. After questioning everything but the kitchen sink after a decisive road loss to Illinois on Tuesday night, the Buckeyes opened their lone meeting against the Hoosiers by putting their best foot forward. They were attacking the glass. They were pushing the ball in transition. They were bringing all the “stuff” necessary to compete at one of the Big Ten’s most feared arenas.

Then, it all abruptly disappeared. After pulling within 31-30 with 5:05 to play, Ohio State would limp into the locker room having surrendered a 15-0 run that effectively cemented the final outcome in what became an 86-70 defeat.

Just like that, a game that had been nip-and-tuck for 15 minutes turned into a comfortable win for the Hoosiers.

What happened?

“We’ve got to look at those five minutes and figure out what we need to do better,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought our shot selection wasn’t great. It fed some of their transition. I did not think we had good execution on either end the last five minutes.”

Trailing by one point, the Buckeyes had three chances to either tie the game or take the lead but came up empty. The final opportunity was a pair of missed free throws from freshman center Felix Okpara with 3:56 remaining.

Indiana then countered by hitting seven of its final eight shots, scoring on eight straight possessions to close the half. In response, the Buckeyes got a pair of misses from Sean McNeil, a miss from Brice Sensabaugh, a Zed Key shot blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis, a missed 3-pointer from Justice Sueing and a turnover from Roddy Gayle.

“The run at the end of the half hurt us in the long run,” Key said. “We can’t give up that many consecutive points. It starts on the defensive end, and shots weren’t falling so that’s not helping either.”

Holtmann called timeout with 2:34 remaining to try and stem the tide as a Jackson-Davis left-handed slam dunk made it 37-30. Sensabaugh and Key both came up empty on the next possession, and Jackson-Davis built on his block by hitting a left-handed hook shot over Key to resume the run. The Indiana forward had six straight points in the run, collecting his own miss on the next possession to make it 42-30.

“Certainly tried to stem the tide there with the timeout,” Holtmann said. “Maybe could’ve even doubled up (with another one) in the last minute there.”

Instead, the Hoosiers were able to keep the Buckeyes at arm’s length for the duration. Ohio State trailed by double digits for the entire second half and got no closer than 11 points.

Both teams scored 40 points after the half.

“It was tough,” McNeil said. “When you give up a run like that on the road, we played them pretty even in the second half but giving up that substantial amount of points in that short of time, it went from like six to 16. We played them even in the second half. Gave up way too many points. Cleaned up some stuff on the defensive end. Continue to work on the things we’re working on and get better.”

Adding to the issue: Ohio State spent the final 3:56 in the double bonus but only had Okpara’s two missed free throws to show for it.

“Some of our poor offensive possessions led to transition,” Holtmann said. “That’s the bottom line. We really did not play nearly intentional enough at that point in terms of getting to the line. They were in the double bonus. We missed some free throws, but we settled for too many jumpers. That was not good on our part.”

The Buckeyes have now lost seven of their last eight games and hit the middle of Big Ten play with a 3-7 record. It’s their longest such streak since the 1997-98 team lost 17 straight games to close the season.

“Streaks like this will eventually snap,” McNeil said. “It just takes one game. We really are making strides in practice. We had two way-better practices leading up to this game than we did the previous game. It’s just getting over the hump. We’ll continue to practice hard and eventually things will click into place.”

Gene Brown, Tanner Holden play late as Brice Sensabaugh sits

After spending the last few days coming to grips with what went wrong at Illinois, Holtmann went to the starting lineup he utilized for six straight games before Key suffered his left shoulder strain in the opening minutes against Purdue.

It wasn’t the only change to the rotation. After being an unused substitute at Illinois, third-year wing Gene Brown subbed in with 17:41 left in the game and Indiana leading 50-37. He replaced Justice Sueing, who had just fouled Race Thompson for a three-point play.

While Brown has seen intermittent playing time this season, Wright State transfer Tanner Holden played a season-low 5:17 off the bench and did not see action until he subbed in with 5:17 to play.

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh (10) shoots against Indiana’s Tamar Bates (53) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

“We’re trying to find a rotation maybe a little bit shorter rotation this time of year,” Holtmann said. “Both those guys did good things. I thought Gene played really hard in the second half.”

Leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh, who finished with 23 points on 9 of 17 shooting, sat for the final 7:20. He departed after the under-8 timeout with Indiana leading 70-55. He has now led the Buckeyes in scoring in 12 straight games.

Holtmann said he wasn’t trying to send any sort of message to Sensabaugh by sitting him.

“Brice did good things,” he said. “We’re trying to get some other guys some playing time. I just got asked about Tanner and Gene. Then we’re saying we’re sitting Brice. We can’t play them all. We’re trying to get those guys playing time in those moments and that’s what happens.”

Chris Holtmann issued technical foul

For the first time this season, the Ohio State coach was whistled for a technical foul.

It came with 7:50 remaining in the first half and the Buckeyes trailing 23-21 after Ohio State’s Roddy Gayle was called for a foul on Kaleb Banks as he scored in the paint. On the prior possession, Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton hadn’t earned a call on a similar play, and Holtmann was livid on the sideline.

“That was my exact point: I thought it was the exact same call,” Holtmann said. “I did not love the call on (Gayle) to begin with and I thought the exact same thing happened at the other end and they missed it. I thought it was really inconsistent. I let Rob (Riley) know that.”

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The technical wound up aiding the Hoosiers in a six-point possession. In addition to the Banks bucket, Tamar Bates hit the two free throws awarded for the technical to make it a 25-21 Indiana lead. Banks then missed the free throw, but the rebound went off the hands of Sensabaugh, who laid out to try and corral it, and out of bounds to keep possession at that end.

Malik Reneau then finished it off with a basket over Sueing to make it 27-21 with 7:38 left in the half.

