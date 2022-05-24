How Derrick White hilariously told Robert Williams he also named son ‘Hendrix’

How White hilariously told Rob Williams he took his son’s name originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There may be some confusion in the Boston Celtics’ locker room if Robert Williams and Derrick White one day bring their kids to work.

White welcomed his newborn son, Hendrix James White, to the world on Thursday. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s also the name of Williams’ son.

After the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Miami Heat, Williams hilariously recalled what White told him after taking his son’s name.

“That’s the first thing he told me when he seen me,” Williams said. “He just kind of walked up to me like, ‘Hey bro, I’m sorry.’ But you know, it’s a nice name.”

At least Williams is taking it in stride. On the bright side, White didn’t name his son “Deuce.”

It was all good vibes in the Celtics locker room Monday night as Williams and White starred in Boston’s crucial Game 4 victory. Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his return while White added 13 points, eight boards, six assists and three steals.

White has fit in well both on the court and in the locker room since joining the C”s at the trade deadline. Williams explained how the rest of the team has helped him during his brief time in Boston.

“You know, just letting him know that he can be comfortable with us, most of all,” Williams said. “Letting him know he’s welcome. I tried to do that since the day he got here. It’s hard especially middle of the season coming to a team. You see guys laughing, joking, playing; you’re the new guy. So I just try to let him know we’re thankful for him. Welcome to this brotherhood. Speak up when you see something. Don’t be scared. And like I said, I feel like he set the tone for us defensively early in the game.”

The Celtics and Heat will face off for Game 5 Wednesday night at FTX Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.