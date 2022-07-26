How Cubs fans saluted Ian Happ in last home game pre-deadline

Cubs fans’ unique gesture to salute Happ amid uncertainty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As Ian Happ took the field for warmups before the first inning Tuesday, he saluted Cubs fans in the left field bleachers, taking off his hat and holding it to his chest.

And the bleacher faithful made sure to salute Happ back amid uncertainty around him before next week’s trade deadline.

Happ and Willson Contreras each discussed the emotions of Tuesday’s game — possibly their last home game in a Cubs uniform. Both are strong candidates to be traded by Tuesday’s deadline.

Fans offered Happ a unique gesture to show their appreciation: they gifted him a signed baseball.

“Quite a few,” Happ said when asked how many fans autographed the baseball.

Happ said the fans got him the ball through the guys in the Cubs’ bullpen. He had it kept away safe in his locker lockbox after the game.

Happ appreciated the gesture and all the support he’s received from Cubs fans over the last six seasons.

“They’re there every day, no matter what,” Happ said, “no matter the weather — April until now.

“They’re there every single day, and they care so much. That was really meaningful.”

