How could Phillip Fulmer not have noticed Tennessee Vols were cheating? Here’s how

Many fans are mystified how former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt and his dimwitted band of NCAA outlaws could have cheated their Power T off without then-athletics director Phillip Fulmer detecting something was rotten in Vol Nation.

Tennessee’s internal investigation cleared Fulmer of any wrongdoing in a cheating scandal that resulted in the Vols being charged with 18 Level 1 NCAA violations. He didn’t get so much as a reprimand and was allowed “to retire” with a hefty severance package.

But how could he not have noticed something was amiss for three years?

Maybe because he trusted Pruitt to run a clean operation, just as he trusted him to revitalize UT’s struggling program. After all, Pruitt had been a prominent assistant coach at high-profile programs like Alabama, Florida State and Georgia. (Sarcasm alert) Surely, those schools wouldn’t have tolerated an assistant coach who played fast and loose with NCAA rules.

More: What Tennessee football and former coach Jeremy Pruitt could get in NCAA penalties

More: Why Tennessee football could avoid NCAA hammer in Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal

More: NCAA says Casey Pruitt paid players for Tennessee football. Here’s what we know

Another reason why Fulmer might not have suspected his coaches were cheating: They were losing. A lot.

Pruitt lost his first game as UT’s coach to West Virginia by 26 points. He lost his last game to Texas A&M by 21 points. He lost 17 other games in between for a three-year record of 16-19. That included 13 losses by more than 20 points.

Hugh Freeze is remembered for coaching Ole Miss onto NCAA probation. But his cheating wasn’t for naught. He had a 10-win season and beat Alabama twice. Isn’t that how cheating is supposed to work?

Pruitt couldn’t even beat 25-point underdog Georgia State in Neyland Stadium. The way he was losing, Fulmer probably assumed he was running the cleanest program in the SEC.

Story continues

Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer speaks during a press conference addressing the leadership changes related to the University of Tennessee football program held at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center in Knoxville on Monday, January 18, 2021.

A third reason why Fulmer might have been unaware Pruitt and his staff were rewarding recruits with more than a scholarship: He was just too busy.

Never mind that Fulmer had been a successful football coach at UT. The AD job was a new venture, and he probably needed more time to execute simple tasks that an experienced administrator could have handled quickly and efficiently.

I’ve tried to imagine how time-consuming an average work day might have been for Fulmer. Here’s what I came up with:

9:00-9:15 a.m.: Arrive at office and review “notes to self” from previous workday. Circle and underline note that reads: “Ignore email request from Jeremy’s wife, Casey, for her own office in the athletics department.”

9:16-9:30 a.m.: Coffee break.

9:31-9:45 a.m.: Read John Adams’ column on knoxnews.com.

9:40: Spit out coffee and curse so loudly that administrative assistant enters office and asks, “Is everything OK, Coach?”

9:46-11 a.m.: Watch fourth-quarter video of Tennessee’s last-second victory over Syracuse to open the 1998 season.

11:01 a.m.- 1 p.m. lunch.

1:01-1:30 p.m.: Take catnap during meeting with baseball coach Tony Vitello and men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes.

1:31-2:10 p.m.: Watch fourth quarter of Tennessee’s come-from-behind-victory over Arkansas in 1998.

2:11-2:25 p.m.: Decide what coaching jacket, baseball cap and shorts to wear to football practice.

2:26-2:30 p.m.: Practice blowing whistle.

2:31 p.m.: Block email from Casey Pruitt without reading: “With all the money I’m delivering to recruits, I don’t just need an office. I need an office with an ATM machine in it.”

2:32-3 p.m.: Walk to practice field.

3:01 p.m.: Blow whistle so loudly assistant coach Brian Niedermeyer almost drops a bag of cash he’s handing to a UT recruit who is attending practice.

3:02-4 p.m.: Take detailed notes while watching offensive line practice.

4:01-4:43 p.m.: Walk from practice field to office.

4:44-5:14 p.m.: Watch last 30 minutes of Tennessee’s victory over Florida in 1998.

5:15-5:57 p.m.: Take detailed notes while watching practice video of offensive line.

5:58-6:58: Watch last hour of Tennessee’s victory over Florida State for the 1998 national championship.

6:59-7:10 p.m.: Write “notes to self” for tomorrow, including one that reads: “Ask Jeremy how recruiting is going.”

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How did Phillip Fulmer not know Tennessee Vols were cheating?