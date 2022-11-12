How Christian McCaffrey can lure Tom Brady to 49ers, per Colin Cowherd

Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears as if the 49ers’ acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area.

On Friday’s episode of “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco’s trade for McCaffrey potentially can land them Brady if he becomes available in the offseason.

“[In] Tom Brady’s career, what does he like? Veteran pass catchers — he even liked Antonio Brown, Gronk,” Cowherd said. “It takes Brady a long time to get comfortable with wide receivers, especially kids.”

Cowherd added that Brady, on his podcast, vented his frustrations numerous times regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their struggles as they sit at 4-5 halfway through the 2022 NFL season.

As such, Cowherd deduced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might be looking at potential suitors in the coming months and explained why the 49ers’ unresolved quarterback situation might be enticing to Brady.

“But they’re in a very weird quarterback spot in San Francisco,” Cowherd continued. “… You got Trey Lance, you have no idea if he can play.

“And Jimmy Garoppolo, he can, but you worry about his health and you worry about if he gets outplayed in big games against a [Patrick] Mahomes, an [Josh] Allen, a [Joe] Burrow or a Jalen Hurts.”

The host went on to say that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has experience facing Brady — as Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI — and understands what Brady can do with a veteran team.

“He knows Brady and pass-catching running backs are unstoppable,” Cowherd noted. “Nobody makes a big decision for one reason. They gave up a lot of picks to an expensive running back with a lot of injuries.

“I think they did it for now, kind of feels like Shanahan had that in the corner, ‘Tommy would like this, Tommy would really like this.’ “

This isn’t the first time a pundit has said that San Francisco would be the optimal landing spot for Brady.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained to Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak on Nov. 4 that the 49ers “check a lot of boxes” for Brady to consider spending a season with San Francisco.

As it stands, the 49ers have a good shot to win the NFC West, especially now that McCaffrey is suiting up for them full-time.

With a championship roster already assembled, 49ers fans are hopeful that the greatest quarterback of all time and Northern California native might seriously consider a homecoming in the near future.

