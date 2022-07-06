How Chris Sale fared in rehab start for Triple-A Worcester originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale appears ready for his long-awaited return to the big-league mound.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander made what may have been his final rehab start Wednesday night for Triple-A Worcester vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He showed flashes of his dominant self, striking out five RailRiders hitters through 3 2/3 innings of work. Command was an issue, however, as he walked five batters.

Sale hovered around 93-96 mph with his fastball for most of the night and topped out at 97. His lone earned run came when he walked the final batter he faced on a borderline pitch with two strikes.

Sale’s final stat line: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 K, 5 BB (72 pitches, 42 strikes)

It was Sale’s fourth rehab start since he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage before spring training. The 33-year-old was scheduled to return from the injury in June, but a non-baseball medical issue delayed his timetable. He missed most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Barring any further setbacks, all signs point toward Sale making his first start of the season with the MLB club next week in Tampa Bay. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that the team will see how Sale is feeling after his rehab start before making a decision.