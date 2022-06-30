How Chris Sale fared in latest rehab start with Portland Sea Dogs

How Chris Sale fared in rehab start with Double-A Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It shouldn’t be long before we see Chris Sale make his anticipated return to the Boston Red Sox rotation.

The veteran left-hander made his latest rehab start Thursday night with Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. The results were promising as he allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven batters in four innings of work.

Tomase: Red Sox display fight they’ll need to survive in rugged AL East

Sale finished off his outing in style, striking out the side in the fourth inning. He threw a total of 52 pitches (36 strikes) and showed off his vintage stuff with 16 swings and misses.

The next step for Sale likely is a start with Triple-A Worcester next week. If all goes well, he could be back in the Sox rotation before the All-Star break.