How Chiefs exploited 49ers’ best defender (and his tendencies) in latest win

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his staff had a plan for going against talented San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa — something that became increasingly apparent during KC’s 44-23 road win at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how Reid and his staff set up their play-calling to specifically exploit the way Bosa plays defense, leading the defensive end to say after the game that KC “threw a lot of stuff at me.”