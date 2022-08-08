How changing the Electoral Count Act might prevent another Jan. 6: Yahoo News Explains

Reuters Videos

‘Transparent’ drills in ‘our own waters’: China

STORY: The relevant departments have also issued announcements in a timely manner, and this is in line with both domestic and international law, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.China’s military announced fresh drills on Monday around Taiwan, the self-governed island which Beijing claims as its own, following days of exercises to protest against last week’s visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.