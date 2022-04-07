How Bryce Hopkins entering the transfer portal affects Kentucky basketball’s 2022-23 roster

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball’s offseason roster movement continues.

Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins has entered the transfer portal. Hopkins is the second UK player to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining little-used sophomore guard Dontaie Allen.

“Bryce is an exceptional kid and as we always do, we will support him and his family in their decision,” UK coach John Calipari tweeted after Hopkins’ announcement. “I’m proud of Bryce for not only being a great teammate, but he came to the gym ready to work and be the best he could for us each and every day.”

The high-water mark for Hopkins’ freshman season was 13 points in 16 minutes in the Feb. 23 win over LSU, but he played just seven minutes the rest of the season. Hopkins did not play in the SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee or NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter’s.

The end of the season represented a dramatic shift from widespread preseason buzz that Hopkins might end up as one of Kentucky’s best players based on his early practice play. An injury stalled that early momentum and Hopkins struggled to duplicate that form when actual games started.

Kentucky’s Bryce Hopkins celebrates making the basket against LSU. Feb. 23, 2022

Hopkins, who initially committed to Louisville in high school before flipping to UK, appeared in 28 of 34 games for Kentucky, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward showed glimpses of promise as a small-ball four but was used primarily on the wing.

Despite spending most of the season outside the primary rotation, Hopkins was a frequent topic of conversation in John Calipari’s news conferences. In his final radio show of the season, Calipari continued that theme by expressing optimism about Hopkins’ future should he return to Kentucky.

“He got behind some guys that just were better than him at this point,” Calipari said. “He didn’t have the opportunities, but he’s another one. You’ve got to come in knowing, lose some weight. Let’s try that one. Let’s get more consistent shooting the ball. You drive and your pull-ups, your strength and your rebounding. Let’s get it to where you’re even more athletic than you are.”

While the possibility of Hopkins entering the transfer portal had been widely rumored since the end of the season, his departure deals a blow to Kentucky’s depth next season.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington is leaving for the NBA draft. Junior forward Keion Brooks is also testing the draft waters but leaving open the possibility of returning to college.

National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and freshman guard Shaedon Sharpe, the former No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 who only practiced with the team this season, are expected to at least test the draft waters. Freshman forward Daimion Collins and junior guard C.J. Fredrick, who missed last season with a hamstring injury, are expected to return, but junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, junior forward Jacob Toppin and sophomore forward Lance Ware have yet to announce their plans.

Kentucky has signed two consensus top-10 prospects in the 2022 high school class: guards Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston. Livingston plays the same position as Hopkins on the wing and is expected to step into an immediate starting role.

Calipari will surely add more players through the transfer portal, but those decisions may not come until Kentucky has a better idea of which players are returning.

