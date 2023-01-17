How Brock Purdy has held himself, 49ers teammates accountable since Day 1

How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers’ quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy’s rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play.

“He addresses guys when something goes wrong, and he’s done that since the first time he’s gotten in there,” Shanahan told reporters Monday. “He hasn’t always been in there with the ones, but whenever a receiver does something and they’re on a different page, he addresses things and gets it corrected, so that’s what happened there, and he addressed B.A. accordingly on the play.”

Purdy nearly had four passing touchdowns in the 49ers’ 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. However, Brandon Aiyuk let a touchdown reception slip through his fingers in the back corner of the end zone during the fourth quarter.

The Iowa State product didn’t allow Aiyuk to dwell on the issue. Instead, while addressing the miscommunication, Purdy credited the 24-year-old for getting open. As a result, Purdy can show grace when needing to have tough talks with his teammates.

While Purdy can hold his teammates accountable, he’s also aware when a play on the field doesn’t go as planned and needs to maintain himself to that same standard.

“I think I’m pretty consistent with him,” Shanahan said. “Brock has an idea, when Brock sees the tape, he is always so honest with himself, and I think we see it very similar, and I think he trusts that we see stuff when he isn’t seeing it …”

RELATED: 49ers’ Brock Purdy top-five QB in NFL playoffs, Donte Whitner believes

Mr. Irrelevant and the 49ers will begin work this week to prepare for their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast