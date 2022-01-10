How Bob Saget Would Love to Be Remembered, According to Touring Partner Mike Young

Bob Saget‘s list of accomplishments is long, but the amount of people he touched is even longer.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of the 65-year-old comedian, those closest to the Full House star are paying tribute to a man who made quite the impression on and off any stage.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Saget’s touring partner Mike Young looked back on their long friendship and the memories he will cherish forever.

“Bob would want to be remembered as a real artist in the comedy community,” Young shared with E! News. “He would want to be remembered as a great comedian and a great performer, great artist.”

“The Norman Lears of the world love Bob and these are people who operate at the highest level of the game. And they really loved him and they saw a brilliance in him,” Young continued. “They knew there was something brilliant about Bob. He was so sharp and quick-witted. He had a gift. He really had a gift of wit and timing…I think he would just want to be remembered as respected by his peers.”

On Jan. 9, Saget was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. His cause of death has yet to be revealed, but police confirmed that detectives found no sign of foul play or drug use in the case.

As soon as news broke, Saget’s famous friends and co-stars shared fond memories of the actor on social media. The Full House cast also came together to release a statement on the man who played Danny Tanner.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the cast wrote on Instagram. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”

According to Young, Saget loved his Full House family—especially John Stamos, who he treated like a brother.

“They loved each other. And he just had the utmost love and respect and honor for those guys, because he just always respected their privacy,” Young shared. “And he loved them like family. And they were always texting back and forth when I was with him. He talked to them all. And he just loved them, you know? He looked out for them. It was all love. There was no dirty BS. No Hollywood BS.”

As Young grieves the loss of his “best friend,” the comedian is filled with countless memories of touring across the country for nearly 12 years.

He said they talked nearly every day, which is why he found it “strange” that he “didn’t hear from him” before learning of his death. “Usually after his set, he’ll just call me and tell me how the set went, how the crowd was. We’ll just chop it up,” the comic shared.

On Jan. 7, however, Young said he was able to speak with Saget and have a “great conversation” about the remaining dates of their comedy tour.

“He was really looking forward to the next level of his career, because as successful as he was, Bob still wanted to do better and do more,” Young said. “We’re all going to miss Bob and we all have stories about him. He really was just a special, one of a kind dude and he didn’t miss a beat.”