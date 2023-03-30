How Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah can get even better in 2023

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was an All-Star in 2022 and finished third in AL Cy Young voting. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Less than two years ago, right-hander Alek Manoah forced his way onto the scene with the Toronto Blue Jays, making his MLB debut on the road against one of sports’ most iconic franchises, the New York Yankees.

It was the first of many milestones he’d reach during his rookie season with the franchise that drafted him 11th overall in 2019. The 25-year-old didn’t lose any steam in his first full major-league campaign, becoming the club’s ace starter and finishing third in AL Cy Young voting in 2022.

Now entering Year 3 with the Blue Jays, Manoah can add another accomplishment to his resume when he takes the hill Thursday in St. Louis, becoming the fourth-youngest Opening Day starter in franchise history. He will also be the 11th different Blue Jays pitcher to kick off the regular season since 2003.

Manoah’s rise to stardom has come fast and furious. But when he faces off against the Cardinals during his 52nd career big-league start, he’ll be looking to build off an impressive 2022 performance, where he finished third in ERA (2.24) and fourth in innings pitched (196.2) among AL starters.

Toronto is counting on Manoah to lead a starting rotation that includes Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi. And there is no reason to think he can’t deliver on that high expectation, especially since he did precisely that a season ago.

Given that the 2022 All-Star is entering just his third major-league campaign, though, it isn’t unrealistic to think he could reach another level of dominance this season. But what area of his game requires improvement?

As any professional athlete will tell you, there is always room for growth, no matter how well you performed the previous season. While Manoah already excels at pitching deep into games, inducing weak contact and limiting walks, he could benefit from a boost in swing-and-miss.

Piling up strikeouts — or punchies, as Manoah refers to them — came fairly easy as a rookie, as his strikeout (27.7 percent) and whiff rates (29.7 percent) ranked in the 79th and 75th percentiles, respectively. But that wasn’t the case last season, with both percentages falling by almost five points.

What caused this to happen? It certainly wasn’t his performance versus right-handed hitters, who slashed just .159/.211/.249 against him with a 28.0 percent strikeout rate. Lefties, however, fared much better — just as they did in 2021 — as they hit .237/.313/.367 with an 18.9 percent strikeout rate.

One pitch left-handers created the most damage against was Manoah’s four-seamer, which allowed a .301 AVG and .441 SLG across 114 batted-ball events. The underlying metrics were even worse.

While it is easily his most effective weapon versus righties, it doesn’t have anywhere near the same effect on lefties, as evidenced by last season’s poor results. His two-seamer/sinker, however, proved to be a much better offering, registering a .215 AVG, .200 xAVG, .252 SLG, .282 xSLG and a 32.9 percent hard-hit rate against.

The only problem was Manoah’s four-seamer featured a considerably higher usage (37.8 percent) than any of his other pitches, with his two-seamer sitting second (24.0 percent), followed by his slider (19.8 percent) and changeup (18.5 percent).

