How are scouts seeing the NBA future of stashed Boston Celtics guards Yam Madar and Yuhan Begarin?

The Boston Celtics are among the more liberal users of the so-called “draft-and-stash” strategy to developing players overseas, and currently have a pair of guard prospects stashed overseas in European leagues.

Such players have had mixed results in working out as NBA prospects in the past, though occasionally teams find a diamond in the rough through stashing prospects they do not have the roster or cap space to develop in their own team. Boston’s stashed guards — Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin — were recently evaluated by a European scout who spoke with Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith about how likely they were to make it at the next level.

Let’s take a look at some of Smith’s reporting on the scout’s analysis.

Juhann Begarin

“Defensively, Juhann Begarin will be fine after a summer, training camp, and half-season of learning,” reports Smith of the scout’s analysis. “Offensively, there are miles to go.”

“He’s on a terrible team and he’s not doing a lot to make them better. But he’s 19 years old! He should be finishing up his freshman or sophomore year of college right now. How many college kids are you throwing in the NBA and expecting them to immediately contribute to winning? Very, very few. It will do Begarin a ton of good to get with the NBA coaches this summer. Let them work on his shot and understanding of the NBA game.”

“But he needs at least one more year, if not two or three more years, overseas before he’ll be ready. I’d like to see him get to a better program in a better league, but he may not want to leave home,” adds the C/B author. “Time will tell on that one.”

Yam Madar

“I like him. He’s tough as can be. He wants to be very good, that’s why he made the jump from Israel to Partizan,” relates Smith. “He could have stayed in Israel and piled up stats and awards, but the kid wants the challenge. You have to love that.”

“As far as the NBA goes, the shot coming around has been huge. Before that happened, I wasn’t sure he’d make it. Now, I think he can be a solid third point guard. Maybe a change-of-pace guy. Brad Stevens loved those guys and got a lot out of Shane Larkin, Brad Wanamaker, and Phil Pressey. Ime Udoka seems to need you to defend to stay on the floor, so I’m not sure he’d throw Madar out there to change things up. It looks like Boston is going to have a lot of roster spots to fill on the cheap next season. If he wants to get out of his deal with Partizan, he might come over and play behind Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard.”

“But I bet he stays for one more year over here and waits until he might have a shot at more than being the third point guard,” shared the author.

Whatever ends up happening with Boston’s two stashed guards, it seems that in at least one scout’s estimation, there are decent odds for both to refine their respective games to make the leap to the NBA with the Celtics.

Sweat, effort, and most importantly opportunity abroad are the key ingredients to success for both, and for now, it seems like all of the above are in play for Madar and Begarin — and Boston.

Be sure to check out the full article for Smith’s relation of the scout’s full analysis on both.

