How are NFL experts picking game vs. Green Bay Packers?

The Miami Dolphins have a little extra Christmas anxiety this year.

After looking like a Super Bowl contender for much of the season, the Dolphins have lost three straight and now sit at 8-6 with a real possibility of missing the NFL playoffs. A Christmas Day showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers was viewed as a dark-horse Super Bowl preview before the season; now it features two teams fighting to stay in the race.

The Dolphins at least get to be home for the holidays. Tua Tagovailoa could use the comfort after a rough three-game road trip that saw his MVP case fall back to earth. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle still makes the Miami offense deadly, but it might not matter if the defense continues giving away points like they’re presents.

The visiting Packers (6-8) won Monday night to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon give Green Bay a dominant rushing force, but facing their defense must be making Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. jolly, as well.

Where is Mike Gesicki? As Mike McDaniel fails to get most out of Mike Gesicki, tight end remains true pro | Habib

Pro Bowl stunner? Dolphins’ Xavien Howard surprised to be named Pro Bowler

Hard line:Terron Armstead aching, yet on brink of durability milepost vital to Dolphins’ success

So who will win on Sunday? NFL reporters and analysts weigh in with their picks:

Santa Claus may come from the North Pole, but Packers fans like to head down for the winter to warm up from the deep freeze around Lambeau Field. You can bet they’ll be in full force to celebrate Christmas in South Beach. The Packers’ defense is bad against the run, but the Dolphins are inconsistent running it. Aaron Rodgers is up to the task to outduel Tua Tagovailoa with his own favorable weapons.

The Packers have a little positive momentum for the first time in a long time after winning two straight, while the Dolphins are suddenly desperate to keep their playoff hopes from fading farther after dropping three in a row.

Story continues

The Dolphins shouldn’t have much difficulty moving the ball in this one, but the Packers probably won’t either—Miami’s defense is becoming a cause for legitimate concern, especially against the pass (ranked 27th). The Packers will probably attempt to use running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to control the clock and dictate tempo, and I think they can do that well enough to at least keep this game close. Green Bay winning outright isn’t completely outside the realm of possibility.

The Packers have won two straight games, but they haven’t really faced a playoff-caliber team. They will on Sunday in Miami. And Green Bay’s playoff chances will diminish.

This is the best of the Christmas Day games because of the quarterbacks. The Dolphins, though, have lost three in a row and need a win to solidify a wild card spot. The Packers have won two in a row, but the wins were against teams with a combined seven victories.

Look to the ground games. The Packers’ defense hasn’t proven it can get off the field all season, and Raheem Mostert can balance out a Dolphins passing attack that should feast on Green Bay’s soft zone pass defense. Then again, the Packers’ offense has turned rather efficient of late. Green Bay ranks sixth in offensive DVOA, led by the ground game, over the last six weeks. This is one of the best games of the week, and the Packers won’t leave the playoff race easily.

The Packers are clinging to playoff hopes in the NFC, but it won’t be easy on the road at Miami. Sure, the Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak, but all of those games were on the road against potential Super Bowl contenders. Green Bay’s defense will give up too many big plays. Aaron Rodgers will lead a fourth-quarter comeback that falls just short.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense have been coming on strong in recent weeks, but it’s going to be too little, too late, and the Dolphins will change the Packers’ playoff hopes from “slim” to “none.”

The Packers are still alive after winning Monday night, but this is tough turnaround on a short week. The Dolphins have lost three straight, but they played better last week. This will be a shootout with the Packers keeping it close as Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa put on a show.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins vs. Packers predictions: Reporters pick NFL Week 16 game