How Andres Gimenez, Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase fared

A trio of Cleveland Guardians made the most of their trip to the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium.

The Guardians’ three representatives in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game — third baseman Jose Ramirez, second baseman Andres Gimenez and closer Emmanuel Clase — all played a role in the American League’s 3-2 win.

Gimenez was the lone Cleveland starter for the American League, as Jose Altuve was unable to play. But all three combined to deliver some memorable moments.

Here’s a rundown of everything Ramirez, Gimenez and Clase did in the All-Star Game.

Bottom of the first inning: Gimenez made the early entry for the defensive play of the night. With a runner on first, Manny Machado grounded a ball up the middle. Gimenez, ranging up the middle, fielded it and flipped the ball behind his back to shortstop Tim Anderson to pull off a highlight-reel double play.

Top of the third inning: Gimenez, in his first at-bat in an All-Star Game, stuck out against Joe Musgrove.

Top of the fourth inning: Ramirez checked into the game to pinch-hit and, facing Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, singled on a hit to left-center field. Ramirez then scored on a mammoth home run off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton that tied it 2-2.

Jose Ramirez, of the Cleveland Guardians, connects for a single during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.

On Monday night, Ramirez, who partially accepted in the invitation for his mom, hit 17 home runs in the Home Run Derby but was defeated by eventual champ Juan Soto.

Gimenez in his second at-bat of the night, again struck out, this time while facing Gonsolin.

Top of the fifth inning: Ramirez added another single to his night, making him 2-for-2 Tuesday and 4-for-7 in his All-Star Game career.

Bottom of the ninth: Clase made quick work of the National League in the bottom of the ninth to close it out for the American League. He struck out the side on just 10 pitches to end it and earn the save in his All-Star Game debut.

American League relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase throws a pitch.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Emmanuel Clase gets save in MLB All-Star Game; Gimenez, Ramirez star