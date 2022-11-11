AMD Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

How AMD Stock Could Rally Another 20% to 30% From Here

Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Free Report has not had an easy run this year, but like other technology and chip stocks, it has been finding its groove lately.

On Thursday, I looked at the improved trading from Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report and made a case for how it could rally higher if it were to clear a key resistance level. We have a similar situation with AMD. 

The company was eating Intel’s  (INTC) – Get Free Report lunch, while avoiding some of the demand problems we were seeing with Nvidia. That’s why for most of this year, AMD was outperforming both of its peers.