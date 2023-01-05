How Alibaba Stock Can Double Off Its 2022 Low

Shares of Alibaba  (BABA) – Get Free Report are starting the year off higher, already up more than 15% so far.

The stock jumped 4.4% on Jan. 3, the first trading day of the year. Today, the shares are up more than 10% and hitting their highest level since August.

It’s not the only Chinese stock enjoying the day. JD.com  (JD) – Get Free Report and Nio  (NIO) – Get Free Report are both up by double-digit percentages, while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF  (FXI) – Get Free Report is up almost 6%.