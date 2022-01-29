Few challenges can motivate a team like a deadline.

The shot clock on Alabama basketball’s season hadn’t reached the final seconds, just yet. A desperation heave hadn’t been needed, just yet. But the more the Crimson Tide continued to put together lackluster January performances, the louder the ticking of the clock seemed to become.

“We’re running out of time,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday. “I think the realization is there. We just need to see it now.”

Consider it seen.

After losing to the SEC’s worst team earlier in the week, Alabama basketball managed to upset one of the top teams in the country. The Crimson Tide defeated No. 4 Baylor 87-78 on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Here are takeaways and observations from the matchup between Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) and the Bears (18-3, 6-2 Big 12).

JD Davison, Crimson Tide don’t relent late

Davison could have let himself become discouraged by the turnover.

He coughed up the basketball with about eight minutes left, and Baylor capitalized. Adam Flagler hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing Bears possession. That brought Baylor within 65-60.

Davison wasn’t ready to give in, though. He kept battling.

As Baylor once again drew within five, down 77-71 with 3:40 left, Davison went to work. First, he grabbed a rebound on the defensive end then drove down for a layup. The next possession, he grabbed the turnover and rolled down the court for a dunk He gave Alabama a 10-point lead back with just over two minutes remaining.

And he wasn’t done. After Baylor hit two straight buckets, Davison converted from beyond the arc. He gave Alabama an 84-75 lead with 1:20 left.

Davison finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Alabama has struggled at times to play a complete 40 minutes this season, but neither Davison nor the Crimson Tide relented late as Baylor tried to find a way back into the game.

Alabama battles from the start

The Crimson Tide has had a tendency to not always start games fast, but that wasn’t an issue against Baylor.

Alabama didn’t always score right away, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. The Crimson Tide came out with a level of intensity that has been missing at times late and that translated to early success.

By the second timeout of the game at 7:28, Alabama held an edge in rebounds and had three times as many points as the Bears in the paint. The Crimson Tide only held a 22-20 lead at this point, but Baylor’s efficiency from deep kept them right with Alabama.

The Bears shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc in the first half.

How each team capitalized on turnovers proved to be a difference maker, and Alabama’s hustle made these points possible. Each team gave the ball up eight times in the first half, but the Crimson Tide made the most of those Baylor turnovers.

Alabama scored 14 points off turnovers compared to the Bears who had five.

That made up for the Crimson Tide’s issues from deep early in the game. At halftime, Alabama had hit only three of 13 from beyond the arc.

The good news for the Crimson Tide? Point guard Jahvon Quinerly had two of those. He got the start for the first time since Jan. 15 and made the most of it, scoring a game-high 12 points in the first half.

Davison had the other three as he put together a strong first half. He had seven points with two rebounds to open the game. Five of those points came during the first two possessions after he entered the game off the bench early.

The masked man returns

Juwan Gary hadn’t played since suffering a facial contusion in the LSU game on Jan. 19, but he returned Saturday sporting a new look.

Gary wore a black face mask as he brought intensity back to Alabama’s lineup coming off the bench. Gary finished with 15 points and three rebounds.

Up next

The slate doesn’t get any easier for Alabama basketball over the next week.

The Crimson Tide next has a rematch with Auburn, the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Alabama will face the Tigers at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Auburn. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

After that, the Crimson Tide will return to Coleman Coliseum for another matchup against a ranked team. Alabama will face No. 12 Kentucky at 7 p.m. CT on ESP

