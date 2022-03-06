LOOK: Michigan football LB hits first career HR to give baseball team lead

On Saturday, it was finally time for the Michigan football edge rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to show out with their turn at the NFL scouting combine.

Hutchinson is vying to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top three, while Ojabo is hoping to be a top 10 pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top 20. Having a solid combine performance is a way to ensure that.

Starting with Hutchinson, while his 40-yard dash wasn’t exactly eye-popping compared to some of the other edge rushers, he proved that straight-line speed isn’t the most important thing. With a 6.73 three-cone drill and a 4.15 short shuttle, Hutchinson showed off elite agility that is right up there with some of the NFL’s most athletic players.

To indicate just how good that three-cone time was, David Long ran a 6.45 in 2019, which was the fifth-best in NFL combine history at the time. Considering that the skill position players have yet to go, comparing to last year, Hutchinson’s time would have been the fifth-best a year ago, just a hair short of former Purdue star Rondale Moore. It was the best among defensive ends thus far, and the third-best thus far at the 2022 combine.

As for Ojabo, he ran a 4.55 official in the 40-yard dash, and while he didn’t participate in the three-cone, he did the 20-yard shuttle in 4.45.

