How a dream became reality for Amir Herring

Amir Herring stood alone on the home turf at West Bloomfield High on Friday night.

The fans were trickling out of their seats on both ends. The lights were ready to be shut down after highlighting the 34-3 win over OAA rival Oxford. Herring, who could count the number of pancake blocks he recorded on two hands, was trying to get his wrist tape off and put on his new black jacket that was presented to him prior to kickoff.

Herring is used to being the last one to jog off the field at this point. For someone who’s going to enroll at Michigan in three months, the moments were microphones and camcorders pointed at his direction comes with the territory of being an in-state offensive lineman committed to the Big Ten Champions.

The win was great for Herring. West Bloomfield became playoff eligible with just one loss on the record through seven weeks. A perfect confidence builder in build up to the grudge match set to take place next week against Southfield A&T. But the celebration had more to do than just the game.

The celebration included Herring individually. With his parents, coaches, administrators, teammates, friends, and relatives cheering his name once again, it brought Herring back to when he was in seventh grade, filling out a goals sheet that he hoped to acheive in high school.

After Friday, Herring became one step closer to cross off one more item on that list.

—

Herring looked back on the time that he sat alone as a middle schooler, bullet-pointing each future accomplishment that he was going to work towards before entering college.

There were the obvious ones: Win a state championship, which happened. Get an offer or two or over 20 as it stands now. Become a four-year starter for one of the top high school programs in the state of Michigan, which happened. Commit to a high-level Division I school that would meet his athletic wishes and career aspirations, which he found at Michigan back in July.

But there’s one item that won’t get a big slash over it until early January. Three months seems a ways away but Herring can remember the moment he started the list five years ago like it was yesterday. It’s an event that signifies the end of a recruit’s high school career in a setting that’s meant only for the nation’s best.

Before the West Bloomfield events staff turned on the National Anthem over the speakers, Herring, dressed in his new zip-up jacket, took center stage on the 50-yard logo. Everyone knew what was going to take place and everyone knew how big of a moment this was for Herring. The weight of the pregame ceremony would bring tears to the eyes of some, like his own parents.

The applause reached a higher volume once Herring was given an honorary jersey to celebrate his anticipated participation in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. With the zip-up sporting the Under Armour logo, covering an Under Armour compression shirt, Herring held up the jersey that had the No. 23 stitched on the center.

“(Under Armour) felt like I was one of the best players in the midwest,” Herring told Maize & Blue Review. “They scout all over the country, even in Hawaii. I was able to showcase my talents at the regional camp in Ohio after going there three years in a row. It was really exciting when I finally got the invite as a sophomore in the hallways of West Bloomfield. First person who I called was my mom and she was just estatic.”

For that stretch of ten minutes, all eyes were on Herring. A taste of what the four-star will experience in Ann Arbor as early as this time next fall. A taste of how it’ll be when the dedication that was put in these past five years, starting with a bucket list, cultivates down in Orlando.

“It’s really emotional because as an Under Armour All-American, you’re recognized as one of the best in the country,” Herring said. “You’re going to play against the best in the country and showcase your own skills. Overall, I’m just blessed with the opportunity.”

—

There are three postseason high school football all-star games in the month of January. Along with the Under Armour All-America Game are the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Under Armour broadcasts its exhibition spectacle at Camping World Stadium and has done so seven times since its inception back in 2008.

Over 50 first-round NFL draft picks and over 20 NFL Pro Bowlers have competed in the game over the course of 14 years. Notable names like Julio Jones, Walter Nolan, Myles Garrett, Leonard Fournette, Kyler Murray, and Jameis Winston have concluded their high school stints in Central Florida. This past year would feature three Michigan commits from the 2022 class take part in Derrick Moore, Keon Sabb, and Will Johnson.

2023 will see two verbal commits travel down and train in Herring and four-star EDGE Collins Acheampong. The few days residing in Bradenton, Florida, on the campus of IMG Academy in mid-July for the Under Armour Future 50 showcase brought the two future teammates together and represent their future school. Acheampong had been committed for less than a month before uniting with Herring as they gelled up a friendship that now resembles a family bond.

“Knowing that one of my brothers is going to be there too is exciting,” Herring said. “That’s going to make it a great experience. Collins is my guy. He’s just a really cool and laidback dude. But when it’s time to get on the football field, he does his thing. He’s a really special talent.”

Having two guaranteed signees for a nationally televised game has been well received by Michigan and its coaching staff. A good number of the assistants graduated from high school when these all-star exhibitions were alive and well, meant for one last ride into the sunset. Everyone from Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore, and Ron Bellamy have issued their congratulations to Herring, who’ll be ready to settle into his on-campus dorm once him and his family fly back to Michigan following the game.

“The coaches are just really excited to watch me play in that game before I move in to Ann Arbor,” Herring said. “ Overall, they’re just really happy for me that I get the chance to play in the game.”

—

Herring has been to Orlando growing up. He’s done the amusement parks, carnival food, and tourist traps before. Under Armour plans to unveil an itinerary for all of the participants when they’re not in training.

“I’m not a big roller coaster guys (laughs),” Herring said. “But whatever we do down there, I’m just excited to hang out with the guys in whatever (Under Armour) has going on for us. I know they’ll have a lot of activities for us so I can’t wait to build relationships with everyone there.”

Never though has Herring traveled to Hawaii

The plan in January is for the senior to play in Orlando, get situated with student-life at Michigan, make the long journey to the island for the Polynesian Bowl that he was also selected for, then take a red eye back to campus and begin classes for the winter semester. Quite a hectic few weeks. But getting this once in a lifetime moment was everything, again, that Herring set out to do as a middle schooler. Forget stress, January will be a month filled with happiness.

“I can’t wait to experience being in Hawaii and playing football in paradise pretty much,” Herring said. “The scenary down there is really, really, really nice. I just can’t put into words of how much that opportunity means to me.”

The Polynesian Bowl is unique in the sense that those who play in the Under Armour All-America Game or the All-American Bowl are eligible to compete in Honolulu at Kunuiakea Stadium. A majority of the players on the roster are natives of the west coast because of some boasting Polynesian heritage. The game is a chance for non-Polynesian athletes to experience new cultures, lifestyles, and how football plays a big factor in that.

Herring will be the lone 2023 Michigan commit to play in Hawaii but not the lone in-state native. Herring and his mother, Chris Herring, told M&BR how the former got a text from his childhood friend, five-star quarterback and Oregon commit Dante Moore, that they were going to be on the same team. For two highly touted athletes from southeast Michigan who’ve been close for years, reliving their little league days on a grand stage like the Polynesian Bowl ended up being the perfect coincidence.

“Dante and I have known each other since we were seven years old,” Herring said. “I’m really happy for everything that Dante has received because he’s a brother to me. He earned those accolades. I’m happy that we’re going to finish our last high school game together because we finished our last eighth grade game together. That’s a big deal to me.”

—

January sounds like the final chapter written for Herring. But actually, it’s only the beginning.

Herring will be one of several 2023 commits who are enrolling early in order to practice in spring camp and get a head start of the transition at the next level. That also goes for Herring’s teammate in four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan. It might sound like Herring isn’t going to get a break to unwind, but why stop when there’s still so much more to accomplish at Michigan?

“Im ready,” Herring said. “The guys at Michigan are like my big brothers. The family environment that the team has is something that you can see and feel. Playing on the field as a team is something that I look forward to joining.”

Herring might have lifted the state championship trophy at Ford Field once before. He might have earned the coveted four-star ranking. He might have extended his playing career longer with a commitment. But a clean slate begins once the wing helmet is finally strapped on. That’s when the next chapter in Herring’s novel gets written.