How 8th grade QB Trent Seaborn dominated the Alabama high school football 7A championship

AUBURN – Alabama high school football teams have had a tough time unseating Thompson. It looks like it will stay that way even longer.

Eighth-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA Super 7 Class 7A state championship after the Warriors (11-3) defeated Auburn 49-24 on Wednesday night. It’s the fourth straight title for Thompson.

The 14-year-old Seaborn was 12-of-14 passing for 207 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Seaborn took over late in the season for an injured Zach Sims, who received offers from Louisville and Pittsburgh earlier this year, according to 247Sports.

Seaborn finished with 1,181 yards and 14 touchdowns on 71.4% passing this season. He holds offers from Maryland, Troy and Northern Colorado. That likely will change.

“I have been blessed with good quarterbacks,” Thompson coach Mark Freeman said. “… I met this guy in the third grade. We threw the ball together. I knew he was a special person then.”

After he received his MVP trophy for leading the way against Auburn (12-2), Seaborn immediately handed it to senior receiver Korbyn Williams, who had six receptions for 142 yards and four touchdowns.

“I kind of only met (Williams) this year, but throughout the year we got closer and closer,” Seaborn said. “We work out on weekends, we go with each other, we create that bond with each other. I just thought that tonight he balled out. It’s his last game. He deserves it.”

“It meant a lot knowing that Trent really did deserve MVP,” Williams added. “He’s a very good quarterback. We all play as a team. It was all a team effort. In my book we both had MVPs.”

Thompson had its lowest-scoring offense since 2016, when it missed the playoffs in Freeman’s second season. Seaborn will only be a freshman next season and Sims will be back, too.

“Having Trent there will be a lot of what we plan our foundation on next year,” Freeman said. “Zach will be healthy next year, too, so we’ll have a little tandem right there that will be really good. We’ll build off that stuff.”

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Thompson eighth grader named MVP of Alabama football 7A state title game