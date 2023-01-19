Houston driver crashes into moving train after being shot

A Houston driver crashed into a moving train Wednesday after being shot — but miraculously survived and escaped before his car burst into flames, police said.
Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the incident began unfolding around 7:30 p.m. when they got a call about a shooting along Telean Street.
The survivor of the shooting was able to drive away, but he lost control and struck a passing freight train in the 9700 block of Mykawa Road, reported ABC13.
The wounded driver managed to crawl out of his mangled car before it became engulfed in flames, police said.
The scorched vehicle was found partially wedged beneath a train car around 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the victim was spotted by a passing driver, who gave him a lift to a location 2 miles away, in the 6800 of Telean Street, and then called 911.
The unnamed man was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told the station KHOU11 the patient was expected to survive.
Police did not share any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, or the subsequent chain of events.
As of Thursday, no arrests have been announced in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.