Houston driver crashes into moving train after being shot

A Houston driver crashed into a moving train Wednesday after being shot — but miraculously survived and escaped before his car burst into flames, police said.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the incident began unfolding around 7:30 p.m. when they got a call about a shooting along Telean Street.

The survivor of the shooting was able to drive away, but he lost control and struck a passing freight train in the 9700 block of Mykawa Road, reported ABC13.

The wounded driver managed to crawl out of his mangled car before it became engulfed in flames, police said.

A scorched car is seen partially lodged beneath a train car in Houston after a crash that was preceded by a shooting. Houston Police

The driver of the car, who had been shot earlier, was able to crawl out of the vehicle before it burst into flames. KTRK

The collision happened in the 9700 block of Mykawa Road after the wounded driver lost control of his car. Houston Police

The scorched vehicle was found partially wedged beneath a train car around 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the victim was spotted by a passing driver, who gave him a lift to a location 2 miles away, in the 6800 of Telean Street, and then called 911.

The unnamed man was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told the station KHOU11 the patient was expected to survive.

The driver was taken by a good Samaritan to Telean Street, where he called 911. Houston Police

Telean Street in Houston was also the site of the shooting that left the driver wounded. KTRK

Police did not share any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, or the subsequent chain of events.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been announced in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.