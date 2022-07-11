Housing Market: Mountain of Woes Just Keeps Rising

The housing market is not a pretty thing right now. 

Soaring prices and mortgage rates have made homes unaffordable for many buyers, and sales are falling as a result.

Here’s the latest piece of bad news: 60,000 home-purchase agreements collapsed in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract in the month, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. (Keep in mind that not all the contracts that tanked in June were signed in June.)

That’s the highest percentage since Redfin began compiling the data in 2017, except for March and April 2020. That’s at the beginning of the covid pandemic, when the housing market nearly froze. 