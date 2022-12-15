House to vote on bill that would allow Puerto Ricans to vote on statehood

​House Democrats will hold a vote Thursday on legislation that would allow Puerto Ricans to decide the governing status of the island territory — over the objections of Republicans who say Congress should be focused on other priorities in the final days of the legislative session.

The House Rules Committee approved the Puerto Rico Status Act on Wednesday evening, clearing the way for a full House vote.

The legislation, which is likely to pass the House along party lines, ​frames the terms of a plebiscite on one of three options that would alter Puerto Rico’s status — full statehood, independence, or sovereignty in free association with the US.

The latter designation would put Puerto Rico on the same footing as the Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.

But some Republicans are questioning why Democrats are hellbent on holding a vote on a bill that is all but certain to die in the Senate when Congress is scrambling to avert a partial government shutdown by midnight Friday.​

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, shown with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, hailed the upcoming House vote on the Puerto Rico Status Act. REUTERS

“I do have to say, with only a few legislative days left in this Congress, no path forward in the Senate, I’m not sure why this matter warrants an emergency meeting of the Rules Committee when so many outstanding issues remain,” Rep. Michael Burgess​ (R-Texas) told Fox News Wednesday. ​

House lawmakers approved a short-term spending bill late Wednesday that would give Congress another week to negotiate a federal spending plan for the rest of the fiscal year.

The Senate was expected to take up that measure on Thursday.

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) introduced the Puerto Rico Status Act in July. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock

If the House passes the Puerto Rico Status Act, it would go to the Senate, where it faces little chance of getting the 60 votes needed for approval.

Democrats would have to get 10 Republicans on board in the 50-50 chamber to ensure passage.

It would also require President Biden’s signature before becoming law.

The Puerto Rico Status Act was introduced by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, in July. ​

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the Puerto Rico Status Act on Thursday. AP

“I know that the decolonization of Puerto Rico shouldn’t be a decision made by lawmakers in Washington alone,” Grijalva said ​at the time. “That’s why I’m so proud of both the work and commitment of my colleagues toward incorporating feedback from the leaders and residents of Puerto Rico into this final bill.”

P​uerto Rico, with a population of more than 3.2 million, ​has been a US territory since 1898.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the House, hailed the upcoming vote.

“After 124 years of colonialism Puerto Ricans deserve a fair, transparent, and democratic process to finally solve the status question. I have worked tirelessly during my tenure in Congress to achieve this,” she said on Twitter​ after the Rules Committee vote​.

​”​Looking forward to making history tomorrow​,” Velazquez added. ​

With Post wires