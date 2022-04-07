House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For Covid Amid Outbreak Among Top D.C. Officials – The Hamden Journal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid, amid concerns of an outbreak among top leaders in D.C.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for the speaker, said in a statement, “After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Pelosi was on stage with President Joe Biden at a White House event on Wednesday to sign postal service reform legislation.

More to come.