House select committee investigating Jan. 6 holds seventh public hearing

Peter Navarro Says Mike Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’… Against Trump

NewsmaxFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.” Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring a congressional subpoena for testimony over his involvement in Jan. 6, last month unsuccessfully tried to delay his trial, claiming his book tour will occupy too much of his time. A fre