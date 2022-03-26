House Republicans will subpoena Hunter Biden

If the GOP retakes control of Congress, Hunter Biden will be hauled before the House of Representatives and forced to reveal the identity of “the big guy” and address other unanswered questions about the contents of his infamous laptop, Republicans said.

“We will subpoena Hunter Biden,” said House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik bluntly in an interview with The Post.

Hunter Biden, 52, abandoned his laptop at a Delaware computer repair ship in April 2019. The hard drive contained years’ worth of emails, texts, legal documents and photos detailing Hunter’s prolific international business ventures. Shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac gave the hard drive to the FBI and eventually offered a copy to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor ultimately handed it over to The Post, which published an expose a month before the 2020 presidential election. The story of the laptop was falsely dismissed by much of the media as Russian propaganda and censored on Facebook and Twitter at the behest of the Democratic party. Last week the New York Times finally admitted the hard drive was real and at the center of a sprawling federal investigation into the president’s son.

Hunter Biden with his father Joe on board a military aircraft in a photo from the infamous laptop.

“It should concern every American that they did this for the Biden family’s financial gain, which came at the cost of our national security,” Stefanik said of the laptop evidence.

The latest threat from GOP leadership comes amid growing calls by Republicans nationwide for a broad new inquiry into the president’s son.

“The big guy” — a mysterious moniker found on the hard drive — is described as a partner in a Chinese business venture entitled to 10 percent of the profits, according to a laptop email from Hunter Biden’s business partner James Gilliar. The big guy’s share was to be held for him by Hunter.

Hunter Biden has never voluntarily explained who “the big guy” is — and has never been asked the question in multiple friendly interviews.

“That’s one of the critical questions — perhaps the most critical question,” said Stefanik, adding that she believes “the big guy” was Joe Biden. Tony Bobulinski, another Hunter Biden business partner who appeared frequently in hard-drive emails, has said there is “no question” President Biden was “the big guy.”

If confirmed, it would tie the president concretely to the web of shady foreign business ventures his son finagled over the last decade.

“The American people absolutely deserve answers,” Stefanik said. “There is no greater ethical concern or frankly conspiracy … whether this president is compromised because of his illegal ties to his family members.”

Controversial excerpts from Biden’s laptop.

Legal experts said the subpoena process would likely be a grinding one and that even if Hunter did find himself before Congress, he would almost certainly plead the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

“If there is any chance our client has any civil or criminal liability, we will always advise that client to exercise their 5th amendment rights,” Barry Covert, a criminal defense attorney and vice president of First Amendment Lawyers Association, told The Post. “I would be telling Hunter to do your father a favor and not comment on this.”

Stefanik, however, said Republicans are undaunted.

“Make no mistake, the subpoenas will rain down if they do not turn over documents and answers our questions,” Stefanik said.

If brought before Congress, Biden is expected to plead the Fifth Amendment.

A “Senate report found that a firm linked to Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from a Russian billionaire who has yet to face US sanctions for Putin’s genocide in Ukraine. Why were they left off Joe Biden’s sanction list?” Stefanik asked. Hunter has denied receiving the payments in the past, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said the report had “no confirmation.”

Questions over whether Hunter Biden still owned a 10% stake in Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners would be on the table, as well as queries regarding a construction company which received lucrative building contracts in Iraq while Hunter’s uncle, James Biden, served as executive vice president, Stefanik said.

Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, is currently in Jacksonville, Fla., presiding over a conclave of her colleagues, all of whom are eagerly plotting a blizzard of investigations into the administration should they take control of the House in November.

Stefanik previously called for a subpoena of Hunter Biden during former President Trump’s first impeachment probe in 2019 — before the discovery of his laptop.

Hunter Biden is just one of several probes that will run concurrently, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) previously told The Post, saying his colleagues would also investigate the origins of covid, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Department of Justice investigations into parents protesting Critical Race Theory.

Hunter Biden is just one of several probes that will run concurrently, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Members are being taught how to conduct “lethal oversight,” Stefanik said, saying an entire Friday morning session had been dedicated to educating members about best practices.

“We are already preparing document request and investigations of numerous federal agencies and individuals,” Stefanik said and that things would get rolling on “Day one.”

Reps for Hunter Biden did not respond to request for comment from The Post.