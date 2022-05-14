House Republicans ask White House for answers on Supreme Court protests

Top House Republicans asked President Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain whether the White House had been coordinating with protesters who have targeted the homes of conservatives members of the Supreme Court.

“We write to seek information about the White House’s role in and awareness of the inappropriate and potentially illegal left-wing intimidation and harassment campaign directed at Supreme Court justices,” wrote Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio-) and Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) in the Friday letter.

The letter accused the White House of previously “colluding” with the National School Boards Association to urge federal law enforcement to take action against parents protesting far-left school boards.

Jordan and Comer go on to ask the White House to “Identify all communications between the Executive Office of the President and left-wing activist groups” involved in the demonstrations and to “affirmatively confirm to us that no employee of the Executive Office of the President has had any such communications.”

Passions around the court have been inflamed since a leak earlier this month of a draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe V. Wade. The landmark 1973 decision enshrined abortion rights in the United States, which conservatives jurists have spent decades working to reverse.

Jordan and Comer are the ranking members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees and are in line to become chairmen should Republicans take back the House in the 2022 midterms.