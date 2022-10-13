‘House Party’ Moves To MLK Weekend 2023 – The Hamden Journal

New Line’s reboot of House Party, which was originally suppose to go to HBO Max, but was given a theatrical release, will now open on Jan. 13, 2023 rather than Dec. 9, 2022.

Bad news: That shifts one movie out this year, however, two weekends before Christmas was a desert last year with Steven Spielberg’s ultimate Oscar winning West Side Story flopping out of the gate. Good news is that it puts House Party on a prime moviegoing holiday weekend, and next to Blumhouse/Universal’s horror title M3GAN.

This leaves the expansion of Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert as the most semi-wide release on that weekend. There’s also limited releases for A24’s The Whale and Searchlight’s Sam Mendes title Empire of Light.