House panel asks Supreme Court to respond to Donald Trump request

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked the Supreme Court to respond to former President Donald Trump’s request that the justices block the National Archives from releasing his White House records by mid-January, according to a report.

The panel filed an expedited request late Thursday, hours after Trump’s lawyers appealed to the high court to overturn lower court rulings and shield about 700 pages of documents the committee is seeking, CNN reported.

In its request, the panel urged the court to consider taking up the case during its Jan. 14 conference, saying any delay will “inflict a serious injury on the Select Committee and the public.”

“The Select Committee needs the requested documents now to help shape the direction of the investigation and allow the Select Committee to timely recommend remedial legislation,” the panel said in its filing​. ​

The House Select Committee has asked to the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on whether or not they are shielding 700 pages of document regarding the Capitol riot. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The committee also informed the Supreme Court that it and the Biden administration would file​ responses to Trump’s request by Dec. 30.

Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court asking the justices to block the release of the documents after lower courts rejected his claims of executive privilege.

President Biden waived that privilege, saying allowing the documents to remain hidden is not in the interest of the US.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former President Trump’s supporters — including members of the QAnon conspiracy group — stand inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court earlier this month rejected Trump’s bid to shield the documents, saying he “provided no basis for the court to overturn” Biden’s decision and that the records were “directly relevant” to the panel’s investigation.

The House committee contends that the trove of documents — including visitor logs, phone records, presidential diaries, speech drafts and hand-written notes — will shed light on the Trump White House’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 rally on The Ellipse and the subsequent march on the Capitol by Trump supporters to disrupt the certification of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

They include communications between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other administration officials.

The House select committee filed an expedited request on December 23, 2021 — hours after Trump’s lawyers appealed to the high court to overturn lower court rulings. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump’s lawyers argue that the committee’s probe is politically motivated and a release of the documents would set a disastrous precedent for other presidents.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they say in their filing.