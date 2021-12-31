House of the Dragon, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Naomi, She-Hulk

We’ve spent the better part of December reflecting on all that TV had to offer in 2021, for better or much, much worse.

But with another January fast approaching — like, 12-hours-from-now fast — TVLine is turning its attention to 2022, which has its own robust lineup of new and intriguing series ahead.

In the list below, our editors each selected two shows they’re highly anticipating in the new year, hailing from broadcast, cable and streaming. Many of our 20 picks will be brand-new to the TV landscape in 2022, including HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, Starz’s Courteney Cox-fronted horror-comedy Shining Vale and Disney+’s upcoming additions to the Marvel and Star Wars universes.

But a few returning gems — like Prime Video’s The Boys, or BBC America’s Killing Eve — made our list, too, as 2022 promises fresh episodes after much-too-long hiatuses. You’ll also see some repeat appearances from last year’s list, such as Peacock’s upcoming twist on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which didn’t debut in 2021 as we’d initially hoped — but hey, we’re still just as excited for them a whole year later.

NOTE: Not every show on our list has announced a precise premiere date just yet, but we’ve included the most up-to-date scheduling details for each project. Scroll through the list below to see the 20 series we’re most looking forward to in 2022, then drop a comment with the shows you can’t wait to watch next year.

