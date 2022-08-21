‘House Of The Dragon’ Launch Unites Houses Of Warner Bros. Discovery – The Hamden Journal

HBO’s Marketing Campaign Valued At $100M+ – Deadline

What’s that, you say? There’s a new show about dragons on HBO tonight?

Unless you’ve been held in extreme isolation recently, you’re likely aware that House of the Dragon bows tonight on the cable channel and its streaming companion, HBO Max. But even with a purported $100 million marketing campaign behind tonight’s launch of the Game of Thrones prequel, the Warner Bros. Discovery family is leaving nothing to chance.

Thus, they’ve enlisted the shows under the WBD purview to create banners for their “houses” to help drive awareness of tonight’s debut. That’s in hopes of reaching the one or two people who remain oblivious to the cultural force of nature about to hit.

A few of the selections: