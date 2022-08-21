‘House Of The Dragon’ Crashes HBO Max For Some Viewers – The Hamden Journal

The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premiered on HBO Max with some hiccups for some subscribers. As the first episode was launched online, some users reported the app crashing which prompted them to seek help.

It is not known how widespread the issue has been as other users tweeted seeing the premiere episode available about three minutes before the 9 p.m. ET scheduled release. However, the @HBOMaxHelp Twitter account was experiencing a lot of traffic as subscribers tried to stream House of Dragon.

One user, in particular, said that they were getting a “title not available” error message, which customer service said they would “love to help to get this figured out.” Another user didn’t seem amused that the app “would crash” and HBOMaxHelp advised to “try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps.”

The HBO Max support team would later acknowledge issues of the site crashing and replied to a user saying: “We’re aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble.”

Hi Leah, We’re aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble. Thanks! ^TW — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Cast for the series also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.