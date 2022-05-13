‘House Of Sand And Fog’ Filmmaker Vadim Perelman Signs With Artist International Group – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian-Canadian-American filmmaker Vadim Perelman has inked with Artist International Group for management.

Perelman made his directorial debut in 2003 with House Of Sand And Fog, which went on to be nominated for three Oscars including Best Actor Ben Kingsley, Best Supporting Actress Shohreh Aghdashloo and Best Original Score James Horner.

The pic, which also starred Jennifer Connelly, repped Perlman’s first screenplay credit. Drawn to the story, having been shaped by his own immigrant experience, Perelman adapted the screenplay alongside Shawn Otto from Andre Dubus III’s international bestseller of the same name. DreamWorks acquired domestic distribution rights and released the film to great critical acclaim.

Perelman’s second feature film, The Life Before Her Eyes, starred Uma Thurman and Evan Rachel Wood. Also an adaptation, the pic followed a woman whose survivor’s guilt from a Columbine-like event twenty years ago causes her present-day idyllic life to fall apart. Going on to direct Russian-language films Yolki 5 and Buy Me, Perlman’s latest feature is a historical drama titled Persian Lessons. Starring Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Lars Eidinger, the film is in English, German, French, Italian, Persian and an invented Eastern European dialect. Set during the Holocaust, Persian Lessons chronicles how a young Belgian man avoids execution in a concentration camp by pretending he can speak Persian, teaching a made-up language to a camp prison officer. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2020.

Perelman continues to be represented by Aleksey Ageyev and attorney Darin Frank.

Founded by CEO David Unger, Artist International Group has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris and Hong Kong. Other notable clients include Sharon Stone, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Gong Li, Daphne Patakia, Rafael Cebrian, Fan Bingbing, Rossy de Palma and Lee Min-Ho, as well as writer and director clients Amanda Sthers, Ludovic Bernard, Tony Kaye, Michael Haussman and Roger Avary among others.