‘House Of Lies’ Creator Matthew Carnahan Signs With Verve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: House of Lies creator Matthew Carnahan has signed with Verve for representation.

Writer, showrunner and director Carnahan is best known as the creator of House of Lies, starring Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell, which ran for five seasons on Showtime. He also directed several episodes of the Emmy-winning series. Additionally, Carnahan wrote, directed, and executive produced Valley of the Boom, a six-part series for STX and National Geographic detailing the Silicon Valley boom in the 90’s, starring Bradley Whitford and Steve Zahn. He also created, directed and ran Dirt, starring Courteney Cox on FX.

After working as a playwright and director in New York, Carnahan was selected for Steven Spielberg’s prestigious Chesterfield Fellowship, and went on to premiere films at Sundance, Mailman in 1996 and Black Circle Boys, in 1997.

Carnahan is currently developing a Las Vegas casino project, The Emperor of Clark County, at Netflix with Martin Scorsese and LBI Entertainment, as well as a music legend-inspired series at Skydance Television.

Carnahan, also an author, penned Serpent Girl, published by Random House, and is currently writing a new novel, I’m Letting You Go Now, described as a romantic thriller.

Carnahan’s longtime producing partner Joel Ehninger will also be represented by Verve, the agency where he began his career in entertainment.

Carnahan continues to be repped by Lighthouse Management & Media, and attorney Mitch Smelkinson at Goodman, Geno, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.