‘House Of Dragon,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Sandman’ & More – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its lineup for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con which runs July 21-24.

Fans can expect to see a panel for the HBO Original Series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. Warner Bros. Television returns to Hall H with a panel for the new drama The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary DC comic, as well as the last-ever panel for the hit drama series Riverdale.

DC activities include a panel with Jim Lee and friends, deep dives into Dark Crisis and comics set in Gotham City and across the DC Multiverse, and a conversation between Tom Taylor and Tom King.

Warner Bros. Games will take fans inside the Gotham Knights and MultiVersus video games.

Warner Bros. Animation will unveil a first look at three series from the Looney Tunes Loon-iverse and answer burning questions about Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Fans can also test exactly how much they know about their favorite kids and family series on Cartoon Network and HBO Max including a panel with Sesame Workshop’s featured and furry friends behind Cartoonito’s newest preschool series Sesame Street Mecha Builders and Muppets in the Sesameverse.

Plus, Adult Swim will present panels for Smiling Friends, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Rick and Morty digital spinoff series The Vindicators, and Tuca & Bertie, and the TNets will give fans a ringside view of the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) franchise.

HBO Max will also present a special advance screening of the first two episodes of the new season of adult animated comedy Harley Quinn, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will host the world premiere of the original movie Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

Warner Bros. Pictures will announce additional panels at a future date.