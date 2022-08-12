House Intelligence GOPers demand to see Trump raid warrant affidavit

Hours before a federal magistrate judge released the search warrant used by the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Friday, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee demanded the Department of Justice hand over the supporting affidavit, which would detail what crimes investigators believe the 45th president may have committed.

“It should be released to us. It should be released to Congress,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the panel’s ranking member, told reporters at the Capitol.

When asked if the affidavit should also be made public, Turner answered: “It depends on what’s in it, but we have demanded that it be released to us, and there are other committees that have joint jurisdiction that it should be released to also.”

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) added the “real story” of the Mar-a-Lago raid will come out “with the release of the affidavit itself, which is not currently planned to be released, it is filed under seal.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee demanded the Department of Justice hand over the supporting affidavit to the search warrant just hours before the FBI raided Trump's Florida estate.

“The prosecution does have to repeatedly go back to the court and ask that it remain under seal. There is a baseline presumption that that document be released to the public in the interest of transparency,” he added. “That’s what’s going to tell us really what most of us want to know.”

Hours later, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the release of the search warrant for Trump’s residence as well as an inventory of what was taken. The warrant indicated that the former commander-in-chief is under investigation for potentially violating three federal laws — including the Espionage Act, which outlaws the improper transmission of national defense information or its removal from government custody.

Items taken from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate include classified US documents, photos and a handwritten note.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

The inventory, known as a “property receipt” includes 27 boxes — 11 of which contained classified documents. Four sets were marked “Top Secret,” the highest level of classification the government can give information; three were marked “Secret,” the second-highest level, while the remaining three were marked “Confidential,” the lowest classification level.

One of the sets was marked “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which is the abbreviation for “top secret/sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets — which if revealed publicly would harm US interests.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the release of the search warrant for Trump's residence and an inventory of what was taken.

Other items that were taken by FBI agents included two binders of photos, a handwritten note, and Trump’s clemency grant to his longtime adviser Roger Stone. Still another item was described only as “Info re: President of France” and listed as related to the Stone clemency.

Earlier in the week, the Washington Post reported that the FBI had been searching the facility for “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.”

When pressed on why the former president might need to keep such papers, Turner told reporters: “We don’t know that it truly has classified information or what it is that it was about nuclear weapons.”

“I can tell you that there are a number of things that are classified – that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons, but that are not necessarily things that are truly classified,” he added. “Many of them you can find on your own phone as we stand here.

“And if they fall within that category, they’re not an imminent national security threat that would rise to the level of you have to raid Donald Trump’s home and spend nine hours there.”