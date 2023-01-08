House GOPers prep probes into Joe Biden, Big Tech censorship

House Republicans will be moving full steam ahead with investigations into President Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China now that the GOP controls the chamber, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee said Sunday.

“We’re not investigating Hunter Biden, we’re investigating Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” adding that a recent poll found 65% of Americans back a probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“I think any American who’s kept up with the political process over the past two administrations would agree. We need to know what is allowable and what isn’t allowable with respect to foreign adversarial intervention among family members of presidents of the United States,” he continued.

Rep. James Comer, the incoming head of the House Oversight Committee, said Republicans will investigate whether President Biden benefitted from his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals. Rod Lamkey – CNP / MEGA

President Biden and his son Hunter Biden will be the subject of a number of investigations by the Republican-led House.

Comer said the Republicans’ examination of Hunter Biden’s laptop, first reported on by The Post in October 2020, is not “political.”

“There are emails and text messages that show Hunter Biden complaining about having to spend so much money keeping his dad up. I mean, that’s a concern because Hunter Biden’s only source of income was from our adversaries in China and Russia for influence peddling,” he said.

“So this is something that we should look into. This isn’t political. We want to know, was the president truthful when he said he didn’t have any knowledge or involvement of his family’s shady business dealings? Once we’ve determined that, we’ll move on,” Comer added.

An image of Hunter Biden found on his laptop.

NBC News’ Chuck Todd questioned Comer over whether the hearings into Hunter Biden would be seen by Americans as a partisan exercise.

“With all due respect, Chuck, I disagree with that. I think the only people that see this as a partisan investigation are the media and the hardcore Democrats,” Comer replied. “At the same moment that the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump’s taxes, they then moments later turned around and said, ‘Comer’s investigation of the Biden family influence peddling is a revenge hearing.’”

President Biden. AFP via Getty Images

Despite Democrats hyping the release of Trump’s tax returns as a bombshell revelation, Comer said Rep. Adam Schiff “over-promised and under-delivered.”

“He said just last week that releasing Trump’s tax returns was going to be a bombshell. I mean, there’s no bombshell there. There’s nothing there. I’ve served on a bank board for over a decade, there’s never been a developer that’s paid a lot of federal income tax because of depreciation, and tax credits, and things like that.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, who will be the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, says his panel will probe censorship by Big Tech. AP

The Post revealed Hunter Biden’s network of business relationships in Ukraine and China in a series of reports beginning in October 2020.

The reports were based on emails and messages on a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Wilmington, Del., computer repair shop in April 2019.

The Post’s reporting was censored by a number of Big Tech companies, including Twitter.

But last month, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk began releasing internal company documents – known as the “Twitter Files” – that shed light on how a small group of top executives at the social media giant decided to censor The Post’s scoop.

Subsequent reveals by Musk showed how the FBI pressured executives at the company to remove “state propaganda” from the site, and how Twitter officials suppressed the postings of high-profile conservatives before the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that Republicans will also look at the role government agencies played in suppressing The Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden and other efforts to infringe on Americans’ First Amendment rights.

Jordan (R-Ohio) said the disclosures from the “Twitter Files” will be part of the Republicans’ oversight.

“We have a duty to get into these agencies and look at how they have been weaponized to go against the very people they are supposed to represent, how they have infringed on First Amendment liberties of the American people. And we’re going to do that. We’re going to do it in a way that’s consistent with the Constitution, but we’re going to do it vigorously, we’re going to do it aggressively, because that’s our job,” Jordan said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

“And the only way you stop that stuff is you first have to expose every single bit of it. We’re learning something now from Elon Musk and what we saw went on between government and these Big Tech agencies. We’re going to get into what’s going on at the FBIs … So we’re going to into all that and we’re going to make sure the American people get the truth,” he said.