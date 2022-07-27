House Democrats fed up with party’s GOP primary meddling

House Democrats are lashing out at their own campaign arm over its guerrilla strategy of promoting far-right candidates in Republican primaries on the theory they’ll be easier to defeat in November, according to a new report.

Politico reported Wednesday that discontent has come to a head after it emerged that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has spent nearly half a million dollars propping up Michigan candidate John Gibbs’ challenge to GOP Rep. Peter Meijer in the Aug. 2 primary.

Gibbs, a former official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration, has a history of pushing conspiracy theories and has expressed skepticism that the results of the 2020 presidential election were on the up-and-up.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Gibbs in November of last year.

“No race is worth compromising your values in that way,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a member of the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, told Politico.

“It’s dishonorable, and it’s dangerous, and it’s just damn wrong,” added Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), while Long Island Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) labeled the strategy “unconscionable.”

Michigan candidate John Gibbs has a history of pushing conspiracy theories and has expressed skepticism about the results of the 2020 presidential election. Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

“Dirty games like this are part and parcel of political campaigns. But when you talk about putting money behind candidates who want to come to Washington and destroy our democracy … it’s not a political dirty trick anymore,” she told the outlet.

Other Democrats have feared the strategy will backfire and the fringe candidates will actually win office.

“I do want to win these races, but it makes me worried,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). “I just really worry about promoting election deniers and this idea that we’re going to be able to control what voters want at the end of the day.”

“No race is worth compromising your values in that way,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy said. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

“It is very dangerous, I think, in this environment to be propping up candidates like that,” agreed Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), who told the outlet he had made his concern clear to the DCCC.

“Of course, it could backfire. And that’s part of the reason why I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he added. “Not only do I think it sends the wrong message, but it’s substantively risky.”

The DCCC ads promoting Gibbs don’t endorse him, but instead label him as “too conservative” for Michigan — a piece of reverse psychology meant to boost him among right-leaning voters suspicious of Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I just really worry about promoting election deniers,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal expressed. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Jason Crow made his concern clear to the DCCC, saying “it could backfire.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I’m sick and tired of hearing the sanctimonious bulls–t about the Democrats being the pro-democracy party,” Meijer himself told Politico in response to the maneuver.

The congressional campaign committee is not the only Democratic organization to push far-right candidates.

Last week, the Democratic Governors Association achieved success with the strategy as Trump-endorsed candidate Dan Cox won the Republican nomination to be Maryland’s governor — defeating a candidate backed by two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Democrats had less luck with the strategy in Colorado last month, when three Republican candidates boosted by funding from liberal groups lost their races.

Another member of the Jan. 6 select committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), ripped Democrats for the strategy on Tuesday, calling it “disgusting.”

“I truly believe that all these issues we argue about, they matter, but the thing that matters the most right now is the threat to our democracy,” the lawmaker told CNN. “It’s the thing our kids will judge us by. And when we’re sitting here playing DCCC, you know, DNC politics, ‘Let’s promote the crazy,’ and that person wins, you don’t understand the real threat. I’m sorry. You don’t understand the threat to democracy.”

The DCCC has defended the tactic as a legitimate strategy to keep Democrats in control of the House after this November’s elections.

“The DCCC is laser-focused on holding the House majority, which we will accomplish by fighting for every competitive seat,” DCCC spokesperson Helen Kalla told Politico. “Kevin McCarthy is an anti-choice insurrectionist coddler and conspiracy enabler, and we will do what it takes to keep the speaker’s gavel out of his hands.”