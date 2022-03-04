Hot meals, free transport and shelter for Ukrainians arriving at Polish station

Storyful

Chefs Unite to Provide Meal Service for Ukrainians on Polish Border

Local restaurants, caterers and food trucks in Poland’s border region with Ukraine worked together on March 2 to help provide hot meals for those forced to flee due to ongoing attacks by Russian forces.World Central Kitchen (WCK) said it had set up meal sites at eight border crossings with Poland.“Our response has grown rapidly, and WCK teams are establishing meal distribution points across six countries, including Hungary, Moldova, Romania and, soon, Slovakia. In Ukraine, we are also supporting those individuals who have stayed, by partnering with local restaurants to provide meals in five cities and two border crossings.”Timelapse video filmed in Medyka, Poland, shows a large group of people receiving food and hot drinks. “The team has served close to 1,000 meals to families near the border, and we’ll continue through the night. We have 2 different partners serving hot soup and paninis as well as serving fresh plates of pasta” WCK wrote in a Twitter post.On March 3 the United Nations’ refugee agency reported more than 875,000 people from Ukraine had fled to neighboring countries, including Poland, as a result of the conflict. Credit: World Central Kitchen via Storyful