Hot Housing Market Keeps Home Foreclosures at Bay

The U.S. moratorium on home foreclosures ended nearly a year ago, but the sizzling housing market is still protecting many delinquent mortgage borrowers from losing their homes.

The pandemic that wiped out tens of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020 had stirred fears of a home-foreclosure surge similar to the one following the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. But this time, many homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments are benefitting from home values that surpass their mortgage principal, as opposed to during the subprime crisis, when millions of people were left “underwater” as home values tanked.