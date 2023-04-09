Host Molly Shannon Brings Back Character Jeanne Darcy – The Hamden Journal

Fans of Molly Shannon didn’t have to wait long to see if she would bring back one of her beloved characters from her old SNL days.

The second skit of the night featured Shannon as Jeanne Darcy, a particularly dull stand-up comedian. She created it during the end of her SNL run from 1995 to 2001.

Here, Darcy gets her own Netflix comedy special called “Selective Startage,” which is the “second ever live global event” (behind Chris Rock, obvs).

And then, Darcy was off with her signature dry jokes — delivered while wearing her blue blazer and hellacious mullet.

“Have you you guys heard of this TikTok Tok thing, the only tick tock I hear is my biological clock. Don’t get me started. Don’t even get me started.”

As the crowd sits dumbfounded, the flat jokes continue.

“I had bra fitting the other day, I tried one on and had a fit. Men must design these things. Has anyone seen a jacket strap with underwire? Am I right lady friends? You get my 411? Do not even think of getting me started.”

And then, there was this chestnut: “My friend got a dog and always complains it messes up her house or jumps in her bed. Are you sure its a dog or is it my ex husband, who’s with me? Don’t get me started. Don’t even get me started.”

Here’s a jog down memory lane for those who want to remember where it all began.