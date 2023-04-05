Host Molly Shannon Arrives Way Too Early For Hosting Gig – The Hamden Journal

My, you are here early, Ms. Shannon.

In the first promotional spot for Molly Shannon’s hosting gig on SNL this weekend, the ex-troupe member can’t contain her excitement about returning to the place that made her a household name.

In fact, she’s about three days early for her big appearance — which a crew member not-so-happily reminds her about. “They don’t come in until Saturday,” he tells her.

“Oh, they still do it on Saturdays?” she asks. “I don’t know why for some reason it was Wednesdays.”

Shannon opts to wait backstage for her big return.

The comedienne was a member of the SNL troupe from 1995 to 2001.

In 1999, Shannon starrted in Superstar, a feature film based on her SNL character Mary Katherine Gallagher.