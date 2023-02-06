Horvat deal ‘too long, too much money’

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat hasn’t even played a game for his new team since being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks last week but he obviously feels comfortable in his new surroundings.

Horvat signed an eight-year contract extension with the Islanders on Sunday that pays him $68 million over the life of the deal ($8.5 million average annual value).

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello met with the media on Sunday after the contract was announced and joked about the terms.

“All I can tell you is it’s too long and it’s too much money,” Lamoriello said with a smile.

Lamoriello has been an NHL GM since 1987, when player salaries were a fraction of the astronomical amounts they’ve risen to today. While Horvat’s new deal is a massive figure, it merely ranks him in a tie for 40th league-wide.

Horvat was acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 30 in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected first-round pick. The 27-year-old had been serving as the Canucks’ captain but his long-term future with the club was in question after extension talks reportedly stalled in the fall.

With the possibility of being a “Canuck for life” off the table, Horvat is locked in with the Islanders for the long haul and can control where he plays if the team eventually looks to move him in the future. He has a full no-trade clause through 2026-27, which converts to a 16-team no-trade clause for the remainder of the contract, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello joked about Bo Horvat’s new contract that will pay him $68 million over eight years. (Photos via Getty)

Horvat has enjoyed the best season of his career thus far in 2022-23, scoring 31 goals with 54 points through 49 games. He’s on pace to shatter his previous high-water mark of 61 points set in 2018-19.

The London, Ont., native joins an Islanders club currently on the outside of the playoff picture. New York sits two points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and will be hoping Horvat can provide the scoring boost it needs to get over the hump.

More from Yahoo Sports