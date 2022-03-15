Horton and Other Dr. Seuss Favorites Coming to Netflix as Animated Shows for Preschool Set

Netflix is diving deeper into its relationship with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. On Tuesday, the streamer revealed five new preschool series and specials – all animated – are in the works.

The new projects — three of which are series, and two specials — will be based on well-known Seuss works like “Horton Hears a Who!” “The Sneetches,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” and “Wacky Wednesday.”

According to the streamer, the new projects will continue Netflix’s focus on preschool concepts. These new projects will introduce concepts of foundational learning, and “explore themes of diversity and respect for others all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss,” per Netflix.

“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss. These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today,” Heather Tilert, director of preschool content for Netflix, said in a statement.

Dustin Ferrer (“Esme & Roy,” “Shimmer & Shine,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”) will serve as showrunner across all five projects (and executive produce). Additional showrunners will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Netflix already has Seuss content, including “Green Eggs and Ham,” which dropped in 2019. Season 2 premieres April 8.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix. We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun and education,” Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement. “Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series ‘Green Eggs and Ham.’ We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”

Netflix also provided loglines for the projects based on various Seuss books.

“One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” which is in 2D animation, will feature seven-minute episodes and two-minute music videos. It “follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers, per Netflix.

“The Sneetches” is a 45-minute 3D special. “As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don’t need to be avoided, they can be celebrated,” reads its logline.

“Wacky Wednesday” is a series made up of 11-minute episodes in the mixed media style. Here’s its logline: “In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a 10-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.”

“Horton Hears a Who!” is also a series made up of 11-minute episodes. It follows “a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community, and learning how to stand up for what’s fair.”

“Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose” is a 45-minute special in 3D. Here’s its logline: “When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.”