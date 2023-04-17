Horror Starring Susanne Wuest Starts Production  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cameras have started rolling on the psychological horror pic I’ll Play Mother from The Number 44, the UK-based production house co-founded by filmmaker Ben Charles Edwards (A Bird Flew In).

The film stars Susanne Wuest (Goodnight Mummy), Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Back to Life), and Shubham Saraf (A Suitable Boy), with Brad Watson (The Siege) directing from a screenplay by Libby Adam.

Billed as a “twisted psychological horror about the relentless and unending paranoia of parenthood,” the film follows two children who are placed into the care system after the death of their birth mother. At this point, they realize there is something sinister at play.

The full synopsis reads: Michelle (Susanne Wuest) and Cyrus (Shubham Saraf) have spent the past two years having every minute detail of their personal lives inspected, dissected, and judged. At last, they have been cleared for adoption and are entering the family-finding phase. Unfortunately, it is not as fulfilling as they had hoped it would be, for they are plagued by the old wounds, past traumas, and disagreements that sullied the journey to get there. Things have been said that cannot be unsaid. Then they meet the orphaned children and, for a while, it looks as though everything might finally be falling into place.

This halcyon phase comes under threat when the youngest child, pining for his dead mother, fashions a life-sized ‘Pretend Mummy’ from objects he finds in storage. Under the watchful eye of their assigned social worker, and the unblinking face of the mannequin, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture. Doubts arise over their competency as parents as Cyrus, while home alone with the children, witnesses a multitude of strange and incomprehensible occurrences inside the house.

When unexplained bruises begin to appear on the children’s bodies and questions surrounding the death of the children’s birth mother begin to surface, suspicions are cast over the entire family and what they have or have not done to be together.

I’ll Play Mother is The Number 44’s second project of the year following Lena Headey’s directorial debut, The Trap. Story idea is from Edwards, who will produce alongside Kirsty Bell, with Phil McKenzie as executive producer. Director of Photography is Dennis Madden (Home Alone).

Edwards said: “Libby Adam took the basis of my original story and ran with it, culminating in a never before seen British horror with a fast beating emotional heart at its core. It breaks boundaries with a taboo approach to the subject and begs the question ‘how far would one go to be a parent?’”

Wuest added: “The complexity and depth of these characters, how their lives are falling apart and how brilliantly Libby Adam has written them, are a gift. I‘ve also wanted to work with Ben Charles Edwards for a while and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working on our first film together.”